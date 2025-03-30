AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,992 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.63% of AerCap worth $119,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 282,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,579,000 after buying an additional 370,906 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,934,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,802,000 after buying an additional 86,548 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in AerCap by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,550,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $218,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

