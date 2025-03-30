Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $75.88 million and $16.74 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.68 or 1.00175091 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,559.10 or 0.99781586 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,560,788,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,560,788,060.84421988 with 801,787,152.86153578 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.47664332 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $18,586,606.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

