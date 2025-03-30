AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.33. AGC shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 1,033 shares trading hands.

AGC Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.