AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Up 103.7% in March

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

