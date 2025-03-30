AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys 21,800 Shares of Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK)

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.07% of Smartkem worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Smartkem Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTK opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Smartkem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

SmartKem, Inc engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

