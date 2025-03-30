AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Ideal Power makes up 1.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.10% of Ideal Power worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ideal Power by 13.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ideal Power Price Performance

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.05. Ideal Power Inc. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

