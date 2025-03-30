Aion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $792.13 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $771,276.08 and approximately $792.13 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00047148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00005126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249,042.72 or 2.99953241 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

