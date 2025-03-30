AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AIX.V (CVE:AIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.29. AIX.V shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 354,345 shares traded.
AIX.V Stock Up 3.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.
AIX.V Company Profile
Alix Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications, including the Tule Concession covering 18,125 hectares; and the Tecolote Concession covering 4,500 hectares located in Mexico.
