Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 162.99% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AKYA opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKYA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Akoya Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.80 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Akoya Biosciences worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

