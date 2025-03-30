Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Acquired by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the quarter. Hartree Partners LP owned about 0.15% of Algoma Steel Group worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,008,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 966,976 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,165,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 636,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 336,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,248,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.31. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

