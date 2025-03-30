Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alibaba Group stock on February 25th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,233,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,457,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $314.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

