Allianz SE Acquires Shares of 50,216 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 171,150 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in DexCom by 235.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 135,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 94,923 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.