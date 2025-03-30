Allianz SE Invests $1.54 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 95,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 467,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 315,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.