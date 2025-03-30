Allianz SE Purchases New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,810 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 4,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE SE opened at $130.96 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

