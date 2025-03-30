Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 8,000 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

