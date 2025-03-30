Allianz SE Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intel by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

