Allstate Corp Takes $2.13 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.
AON Price Performance
AON stock opened at $394.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
