Allstate Corp Takes $2.13 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $394.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.