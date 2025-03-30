Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $194.05 and last traded at $194.52. 14,663,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 38,349,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

