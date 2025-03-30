Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

