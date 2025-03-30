Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $273.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

