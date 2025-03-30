Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $273.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.36.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.