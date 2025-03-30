American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

