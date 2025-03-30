American Money Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Money Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

STIP stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $103.42.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

