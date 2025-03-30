American Money Management LLC Raises Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 280,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of IDV opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.92. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

