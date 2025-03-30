American Money Management LLC Sells 2,753 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Money Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

