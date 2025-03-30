American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.81. 3,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $18.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

