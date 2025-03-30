American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 842.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

