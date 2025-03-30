Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $730.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gautam Patel sold 62,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $501,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,968,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,776.86. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,240,000 shares of company stock worth $43,754,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

