Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Trading Halts Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.