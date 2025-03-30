Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 92875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $532.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.85.
Amplify High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile
The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.
