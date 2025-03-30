Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 92875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $532.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 329.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 144,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.