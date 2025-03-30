Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Target Price at $46.12

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.12.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

UDR stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. UDR has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 688.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

