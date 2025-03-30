Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Target Price at $46.12

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.12.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. UDR has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 688.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.