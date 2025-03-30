Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 88,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,660. The company has a market capitalization of $224.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 285.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 90,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

AOMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

