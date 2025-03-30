Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.66 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.10%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

