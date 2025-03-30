Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) & STERIS (NYSE:STE) Critical Review

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) and STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anteris Technologies Global and STERIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 STERIS 0 1 4 0 2.80

Anteris Technologies Global presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 334.21%. STERIS has a consensus price target of $258.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than STERIS.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 50.49 N/A N/A N/A STERIS $5.40 billion 4.06 $378.24 million $4.71 47.34

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and STERIS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of STERIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A STERIS 8.66% 13.91% 8.64%

Summary

STERIS beats Anteris Technologies Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

