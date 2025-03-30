Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,868,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,250,000 after purchasing an additional 96,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,856,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,549,000 after buying an additional 251,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,828,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,085,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,473,000 after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.