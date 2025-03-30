Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.42.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark
Aramark Stock Performance
NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.60. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Aramark Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.
About Aramark
Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.
