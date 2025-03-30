Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,174 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 601,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,979,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 199,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 75,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $116.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

