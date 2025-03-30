Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.36. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 1,339,300 shares trading hands.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

About Argonaut Gold

(Get Free Report)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.