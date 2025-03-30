Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.
Aritzia Stock Down 3.8 %
Aritzia stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $52.25.
About Aritzia
