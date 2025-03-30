ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires 36,281 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 185.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,281 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.