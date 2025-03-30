ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires 57,148 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,148 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after buying an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

