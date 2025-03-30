ARK & TLK Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned approximately 4.24% of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIH. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.