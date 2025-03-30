Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $249.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.32. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.38%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

