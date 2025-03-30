Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 670,411 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $489,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,161,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,357,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 149,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $543.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

