Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.21 Billion Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of Walt Disney worth $1,209,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Onefund LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.