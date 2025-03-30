Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $230.70 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.95% of Universal Health Services worth $230,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $186.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.69 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day moving average of $197.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.38.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

