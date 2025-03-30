Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 4,406,885 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406,885 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.79% of Roblox worth $278,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,449,000 after acquiring an additional 462,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,482,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 340.7% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. The trade was a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,466 shares of company stock worth $60,212,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

