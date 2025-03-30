Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,795,507 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,795,507 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.71% of Capital One Financial worth $484,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.63.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.63. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

