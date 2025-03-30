Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 393,186 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 393,186 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Lowe’s Companies worth $315,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,104,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 472,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,696,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.20 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

