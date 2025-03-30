Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 53,397 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093,887 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 53,397 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.24% of SEA worth $752,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,342,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in SEA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,836 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 252,926 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,527 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,682,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

NYSE:SE opened at $130.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

