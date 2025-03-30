Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $5.57 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,723 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,377.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,343.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,477.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.